Stephanie McMahon's reaction to John Cena's mind-blowing WWE heel turn

John Cena's heel turn on his farewell tour in WWE has caught almost everyone by surprise. Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon recently disclosed her reaction to The Franchise Player's character change.

The 48-year-old Undisputed WWE Champion was the latest guest on The Billion Dollar Princess' show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN+. The two addressed several subjects, including Cena's journey to becoming a superstar, his initial plan to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, and his decision to retire from in-ring competition by the end of this year.

The Franchise Player and Stephanie McMahon also discussed his heel turn. The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that she loved it, pointing out that she had tried to push for that to happen a long time ago:

"Can I just say I love you as a heel, and I tried to get you to be a heel for a very long time. But, man, I love it, I love it, I love it," she said.

Stephanie McMahon revealed why she saved John Cena's WWE career

After making his main roster debut in 2002, John Cena struggled to connect with the WWE Universe. The Franchise Player was even set to be released before Stephanie McMahon saved his career.

On Stephanie's Places, The Billion Dollar Princess detailed how Cena rapping on her tuna fish sandwich led her to change his on-screen character, eventually introducing the Doctor of Thuganomics:

"One day, John was freestyling on the WWE bus. I was blown away when he impromptu rapped for me about the tuna fish sandwich I was eating. I was part of the WWE creative team at the time and thought this talent could be exactly what he needed," McMahon said.

John Cena is currently set to team up with Logan Paul to fight Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

