Stephanie McMahon "would kill" top AEW name in a legitimate fight, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend Eric Bischoff has jokingly stated that Stephanie McMahon could easily fend off AEW President Tony Khan in a legitimate fight.

Khan and McMahon are the CEOs of their respective wrestling organizations, AEW and WWE. The 39-year-old has been leading the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019. Meanwhile, McMahon recently took charge of World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Nick Khan.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff said McMahon would have the advantage over Khan in a fight.

"Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan,” said Bischoff. “Have you stood next to Tony Khan? She’s stronger, bigger. Listen, I’ve been slapped by Stephanie McMahon on television, which was supposed to be what they call a ‘working’ slap. She don’t know how to work, at least not a slap. I mean, that girl could hurt you. She would kill Tony Khan. Kill him. Yeah, set that up. Somebody book that. That would be fun." (H/T SEScoops)

Stephanie recently appeared on SmackDown to announce his father, Vince McMahon's retirement from the Stamford-based company. Fans will have to wait to see how the promotion could evolve under The Billion Dollar Princess' administration.

Former WWE Champion is also aware of Stephanie McMahon's toughness

Another individual who would not want to be on the receiving end of one of the 45-year-old's slaps is her husband, Triple H.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, The Game warned The Maverick about McMahon's scary strength.

"If you want her to whip your a** then go ahead. I'm scared of her, you should be too. You've been hit hard, her slap will take your eye out of your head, I'm just saying." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Alongside Triple H, WWE's current CEO is set to usher in a new era for the company after Vince McMahon's exit. The power couple has held key backstage roles in the past and is expected to steer the promotion forward.

