Stephanie McMahon's surprising role upon WWE return revealed (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon had been laying low since her departure as the co-CEO of WWE a few years ago. She's now back in the spotlight (partially anyway), and a surprising new role awaits her in the coming months.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, it was revealed that a new podcast from WWE is in the works, and it's set to feature a prominent figure – ex-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

JoeyVotes and TC stated that the podcast is expected to be announced soon and it will feature Stephanie revealing lifelong stories which should be interesting considering her long-time history in the world of sports entertainment and WWE.

She returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble with a modified version of her theme song. It's not expected that she will be a part of regular WWE programming, i.e, RAW or SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon should be next in line for the WWE Hall of Fame, says wrestling veteran

Stephanie's husband Triple H will be the headlining inductee into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, but it's only a matter of time before the Billion-Dollar princess gets a spot herself, and a wrestling veteran has been pushing for it.

On a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter said he wants to Stephanie McMahon next in line for the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I'm going to bring up a woman that deserves to be in there because she's been at this since she was a kid. That is Stephanie McMahon. Nobody's brought her name up, but she worked in the offices, she was a performer."

Stephanie has garnered a lot of popularity backstage, and fans have accepted her more after she phased out her on-screen character a few years ago. There's no doubt that she will be a headlining inductee in the future.

