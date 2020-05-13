Stephanie McMahon sends a message to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, The Man responds

Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

This week's RAW opened with Becky Lynch announcing that she is pregnant. The Man relinquished the RAW Women's and revealed Asuka to be the new Champion in what ended up being a very emotional segment.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the pro wrestling fraternity immediately after her announcement on RAW. Stephanie McMahon also took to Twitter to send a very thoughtful message to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

McMahon said that Becky Lynch was at the top of her game and that the Irish Lasskicker played by her own rules. She then congratulated the WWE couple and wished them all the very best for the new chapter in their lives.

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE , a professional athlete and actress, at the top of her game, playing by her own rules! I’m so excited for you and @WWERollins ! Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health as you enter this new chapter in your lives. ❤️

Becky Lynch responded to Stephanie McMahon's message too with the following tweet:

This is normally when I'd say we should fight sometime.

More details on Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement on RAW

Becky Lynch revealed that she found out about her pregnancy in April and it's surprising to note that she went on to wrestle Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 while being pregnant.

The due date for her baby is in December and we still don't know when Becky Lynch would be willing to return to in-ring competition.

As we had reported earlier via PWInsider, the company tried to keep the news of Becky Lynch's pregnancy a secret backstage and many people didn't know about the segment. Even Asuka wasn't informed about the same until the RAW taping at the Performance Center, which, as you may have imagined, had a big effect on The Empress of Tomorrow's reactions during the show.

