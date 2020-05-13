Backstage news on Becky Lynch's pregnancy; Asuka didn't know, WWE's secret and more details

Asuka and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant on RAW and would be stepping away from WWE for an indefinite amount of time. The Man relinquished the RAW Women's Championship before revealing that the Women's Money in the Bank match was to crown the new Champion.

Lynch opened the MITB briefcase and in it was the RAW Women's Championship belt, which she handed over to an elated Asuka.

A report from PWInsider Elite notes that Asuka did not know about Becky Lynch's pregnancy and that she was going to be the next RAW Women's Champion when the MITB match was taped at the WWE Headquarters.

The report states that Asuka was informed about the news when she arrived yesterday for the RAW taping at the Performance Center. The report went on to add that some of her reactions were of legitimate excitement and shock.

WWE tried their best to be 'super quiet' about Becky Lynch's pregnancy and it was reported that the Irish Lasskicker kept to herself backstage during the RAW taping. Becky Lynch was not talkative or beaming until her segment was taped.

There were many people behind the scenes in the company who had no clue that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were expecting a child until the segment with Asuka was taped.

Becky Lynch's future

As we had noted earlier via an interview with People, Becky Lynch found out about her pregnancy in April and she is expected to give birth in December.

Advertisement

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when."

It's also interesting to note that Becky Lynch was pregnant when she wrestled Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, which explains why the match wasn't as physical as the fans expected it to be.

There are no updates about the timeline regarding a possible return but it won't be happening for at least more than a year.