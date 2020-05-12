Becky Lynch reveals when she found out she was pregnant 

Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant this week on RAW

Becky Lynch made a blockbuster announcement tonight on RAW when she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship and revealed that this was because she was about to become a mother.

Lynch and her fiance Seth Rollins conducted an interview with People ahead of the announcement where they were able to reveal their excitement to become first time parents.

Whilst the WWE Universe is still coming to terms with the news and the fact that Lynch will be away from WWE TV for the next year or so, the Champion herself has had a little over a month to adjust.

People reported in their interview with Lynch that s first found out about her pregnancy back in April when she took a number of pregnancy tests which turned out negative. She trusted her instincts and picked up a digital test and was then greeted with the "pregnant" symbol.

The Man also went on to talk about her relationship with Seth Rollins.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when."

Lynch last wrestled at WrestleMania where she defeated Shayna Baszler and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the promo that she delivered on the RAW After WrestleMania.