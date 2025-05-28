Stephanie McMahon sends Dominik Mysterio a message: "Keep Liv away"

Dominik Mysterio has been riding a massive wave of success since he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and turned heel in 2022. "Dirty" Dom's stock has been steadily rising in WWE. He currently holds the Intercontinental Championship.

Recently, Mysterio appeared on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story with Steph McMahon podcast, where the 28-year-old superstar broke his on-screen character and talked about his growth in pro wrestling and several aspects of his personal life with The Billion Dollar Princess.

Promoting the episode, Stephanie McMahon shared a clip on her official X account in which she highlighted her resemblance to “Dirty” Dom, discussing how they both turned on their respective fathers. Stephanie claimed that they were taught by their respective families to do the ''hard things,'' even if it meant to ''take me (them) out!''

She pointed at herself unintentionally while saying that. Dominik playfully asked if she was talking about herself. The Billion Dollar Princess immediately said no and asked Mysterio not to unleash Liv Morgan on her, and the Intercontinental Champion said, ''Never!''

While sharing the clip on X, Stephanie McMahon again requested Dominik Mysterio to keep Liv Morgan away from her.

“Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do! Just keep @YaOnlyLivvOnce away!” McMahon wrote.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan to break up at SummerSlam 2025? Wrestling insider suggests

This week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio’s on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, returned to weekly programming after a month-long absence and caught him with Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day clubhouse.

During a recent Q&A with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that Liv was headed toward a babyface turn after parting ways with Dominik Mysterio, possibly at SummerSlam 2025.

"I think Liv's going that babyface route. It may take a while. The whole thing with Liv and Dom really took off last year at SummerSlam. So, I could see them doing a tease all the way through and then have a culmination at this year's SummerSlam, some kind of breakup, or maybe they both turn, but I do think there's something going in Liv's direction towards that babyface role." [From 13:19 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Dominik and Liv in the coming weeks.

