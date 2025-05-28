WWE plans in place for The Judgment Day member’s babyface turn (Exclusive)

Turmoil has been brewing within the ranks of The Judgment Day for quite a while now, and things don't look like slowing down anytime soon. The cracks were beginning to show between Finn Balor and the rest of the group, but the introduction of Roxanne Perez into the mix has added another layer to this story.

Balor introduced The Prodigy to The Judgment Day's clubhouse a couple of weeks back, much to the dislike of Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, Roxanne has been trying to win the favour of Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, which may result in her butting heads with Liv Morgan.

Speaking about the angle involving Morgan during the Q&A with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that Liv is going towards a babyface route. He also predicted that at SummerSlam, something big might happen with one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I think Liv's going that babyface route. It may take a while. The whole thing with Liv and Dom really took off last year at SummerSlam. So, I could see them doing a tease all the way through and then have a culmination at this year's SummerSlam, some kind of break up, or maybe they both turn, but I do think there's something going in Liv's direction towards that babyface role," he said. [From 13:19 onwards]

Both Liv and Dom have been getting positive reactions from the crowd recently. While Morgan has been a fan-favorite before joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio's IC Title win got one of the biggest pops at this year's WrestleMania.

