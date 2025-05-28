Finn Balor reacts after Liv Morgan catches Dominik Mysterio with another female WWE star

Liv Morgan made her much-awaited WWE return on this week's episode of RAW, where she caught Dominik Mysterio talking to another female star. Their Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, has now reacted to Morgan catching Dom red-handed while talking to the red brand's newest acquisition, Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Morgan had been away from TV for a few weeks to shoot for her Hollywood debut movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, in Japan. Amid her absence , Finn Balor introduced Perez to The Judgment Day. The former NXT Women's Champion tried to get close to Dominik Mysterio by giving him his favorite Chicken Tenders. However, before anything could blossom between the two, Liv Morgan returned.

While the former Women's World Champion confronted Dominik, Finn Balor looked on from the side, with his expressions during the segment going viral on the internet. Now, Balor has taken to his Instagram to share a post about the same.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

Ad

Finn Balor had a forgettable WWE RAW

Those wishing to see Finn Balor in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month were left sorely disappointed after this week's WWE RAW. Balor competed in a three-way contest against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to find a spot in the upcoming multi-man match. However, before The Prince could clinch the win, Dominik Mysterio's attempts to help his stablemate backfired horribly.

Ad

The chair Dom slid into the ring for Balor was used by Seth Rollins to take him down with a brutal Stomp. Rollins then pinned him to seal his ticket for MITB. This marked another high-profile loss for Finn Balor and is sure to frustrate his fans.

Expand Tweet

That said, this could still play into the ongoing dissension between Balor and Dominik and pave the way for a shocking betrayal down the line. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the former Universal Champion now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More