Finn Balor reacts after Liv Morgan catches Dominik Mysterio with another female WWE star

Liv Morgan made her much-awaited WWE return on this week's episode of RAW, where she caught Dominik Mysterio talking to another female star. Their Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, has now reacted to Morgan catching Dom red-handed while talking to the red brand's newest acquisition, Roxanne Perez.
Morgan had been away from TV for a few weeks to shoot for her Hollywood debut movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, in Japan. Amid her absence , Finn Balor introduced Perez to The Judgment Day. The former NXT Women's Champion tried to get close to Dominik Mysterio by giving him his favorite Chicken Tenders. However, before anything could blossom between the two, Liv Morgan returned.
While the former Women's World Champion confronted Dominik, Finn Balor looked on from the side, with his expressions during the segment going viral on the internet. Now, Balor has taken to his Instagram to share a post about the same.
Check it out below:
Finn Balor had a forgettable WWE RAW
Those wishing to see Finn Balor in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month were left sorely disappointed after this week's WWE RAW. Balor competed in a three-way contest against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to find a spot in the upcoming multi-man match. However, before The Prince could clinch the win, Dominik Mysterio's attempts to help his stablemate backfired horribly.
The chair Dom slid into the ring for Balor was used by Seth Rollins to take him down with a brutal Stomp. Rollins then pinned him to seal his ticket for MITB. This marked another high-profile loss for Finn Balor and is sure to frustrate his fans.
That said, this could still play into the ongoing dissension between Balor and Dominik and pave the way for a shocking betrayal down the line. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the former Universal Champion now.