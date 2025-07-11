Stephanie McMahon sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE Evolution

Stephanie McMahon shared a heartfelt message ahead of WWE Evolution 2025. The PLE will air live from the State Farm Arena this Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Evolution 2025, Stephanie McMahon took to social media to send a heartwarming message. She shared a video tribute set to "Rise" by Katy Perry that featured stars of today and the past. You can check out McMahon's message in the post below.

"Finally…this Sunday is the return of @WWE EVOLUTION! Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE!" she wrote.

IYO SKY is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Evolution. Tiffany Stratton will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch is set to put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match.

The Women's Tag Team Championships will also be defended in a Fatal 4-Way match, and there will be a Battle Royal at the PLE, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris next month.

Alexa Bliss reveals conversation with Stephanie McMahon following WWE return

Alexa Bliss recently shared a conversation she had with Stephanie McMahon ahead of her WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show with The Bella Twins, Bliss shared that she was nervous before her return at Royal Rumble 2025. She stated that McMahon gave her words of encouragement ahead of her return at the PLE.

"I remember looking over and Stephanie McMahon is sitting there and she’s like, ‘You’re going to be great. They’re going to love it.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ I go out and the reaction, I was so taken aback and in the moment of it. It was one of the first times I’ve really been in the moment on an entrance besides my first WrestleMania." [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if McMahon makes an appearance at Evolution this weekend.

