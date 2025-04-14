Stephanie McMahon sends heartfelt message to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently received a heartwarming message from Stephanie McMahon on social media. Austin will be the guest in the upcoming episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN.
The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history. His legendary feud with Mr. McMahon helped the company reach heights that it had never experienced before during the Attitude Era. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, also got involved and turned into one of the best female heel characters ever.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stephanie McMahon shared a teaser for the upcoming episode of her ESPN show. She recalled picking up Steve Austin as an intern for a WWE promotional shoot for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She was just 17 years old back then.
"I remember how nervous I was picking you up, @steveaustinBSR , you barely fit in my car! This time you took me for the ride! Thank you again for everything!" Stephanie wrote.
Stone Cold Steve Austin explained how they hit it off from the get-go, with The Billion Dollar Princess' loud laugh breaking the ice. Austin was still on the rise back then, while Stephanie made her on-screen debut a few years later.
Stone Cold Steve Austin will be present at WrestleMania 41 weekend
The WWE Universe was previously wondering if Stone Cold Steve Austin would be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Texas Rattlesnake currently lives in Reno, which is a four-hour drive to Sin City.
According to Bleacher Report, Stone Cold will be one of the legends present at WWE World for WrestleMania weekend. It's a Fanatics event, where the WWE Hall of Famer will sign autographs.
For those looking forward to Austin possibly getting physical in the ring, he previously told Adrian Hernandez on the UNLIKELY podcast that he recently underwent knee surgery and was on his way to recovery.