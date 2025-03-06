Stone Cold Steve Austin gives important health update ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a health update amidst fans calling for him to make an appearance at WrestleMania 41, which is just over a month away. The Texas Rattlesnake revealed that he is recovering well after his knee replacement surgery and that he is mostly out of pain now.

Ad

It's no secret that Austin is one of the most revered legends in WWE history. While fans are always eager to see him show up, the calls for his return have become even louder ever since John Cena and The Rock aligned at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Many believe he's the ideal name to join forces with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to counter Cena and The Final Boss' heel alliance. Amidst this, Stone Cold Steve Austin sat down for a chat with Adrian Hernandez, where he updated fans on his recovery after undergoing knee surgery. Austin stated that he was feeling better now and was eager to participate in the Mint 400 race.

Ad

Trending

"He's (knee) doing good. I'm about 13 weeks out. It really takes about a year for these things to fully heal up so it's still a bit tender. Just got back in the car, and started driving, and we are about to run the Mint 400 race," said Stone Cold Steve Austin (From 00:54 to 01:08)

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The WWE Hall of Famer added that though he was out of pain now, there was still time before he fully recovered.

Ad

"The knee's feeling solid. I'm out of pain. They cut the arthiritis out when they put the new joint in. So I'm in a good place. I got some more to do," added Austin. (From 01:21 to 01:28)

Check out the full video:

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the possibility of aligning with Cody Rhodes

In another recent interview, The Texas Rattlesnake was quizzed about the possibility of him showing up at WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes tackle John Cena and The Rock. Austin made it clear that though WWE or Cody hadn't reached out to him, anything can happen at the Las Vegas premium live event.

Ad

"This year, it's going to be in Las Vegas, and it's going to be pretty damn awesome. [Schmo: You're going to be helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?] Hey, I've not been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything can happen," Austin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There's no doubt that if Stone Cold Steve Austin shows up unannounced during John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match, it will blow the roof off at the Allegiant Stadium.

While using any quotes from the first half, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback