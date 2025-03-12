  • home icon
Stephanie McMahon sends a message after major announcement about her future

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 12, 2025 17:33 GMT
Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE Chairwoman! (image from WWE.com)
Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE Chairwoman (Image from wwe.com)

While Stephanie McMahon is officially no longer part of WWE, she has continued to be involved with the company in one way or another. The Billion Dollar Princess is set to launch her show that will see her interview many notable wrestlers. She took to X/Twitter to send a message after the trailer of the series was released.

Stephanie McMahon has been a part of the pro wrestling fraternity ever since she was 13. She has worked in various on and off-screen roles in the company, including being the chairwoman when her father, Vince McMahon, had to step down from his position due to misconduct allegations.

The former Women's Champion announced her resignation from the company in 2023 but has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming, often as a fan. The 48-year-old is set to launch her podcast-style show that will feature current and former WWE stars. The trailer for the program called Stephanie's Places was launched recently, following which she took to X to send a heartfelt message.

"Thank you Peyton Manning, @OmahaProd, @espn+ and @WWE for this incredible opportunity! Getting to know some of our biggest stars in a more personal way has been a gift hope you love hearing their journeys as much as I have! #StephaniesPlaces."

CM Punk will be the first guest on Stephanie McMahon's show

The guest order for the upcoming episodes of Stephanie's Places was also released along with the trailer. CM Punk will be joining Stephanie McMahon on the debut edition of her show.

CM Punk seemingly had animosity toward Triple H and Stephanie McMahon when he controversially left WWE a decade ago. However, The Best in the World has mended fences with the power couple following his return.

Aside from Punk, notable names such as Stone Cold, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes are also slated to appear on the program. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, will also be joining her for a chat on the May 21 edition of the show.

Edited by Pratik Singh
