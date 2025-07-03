Stephanie McMahon sends a message to Randy Orton days after he teases a shocking heel turn

Randy Orton is no stranger to being a heel in WWE, and Stephanie McMahon is quite aware of The Viper's on-screen antics. On X, she sent a message to the multi-time world champion.

Orton lost to Cody Rhodes in the final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. He exposed a turnbuckle after failing to use a steel chair, but eventually paid the price for his actions. Rhodes shoved Orton onto the exposed turnbuckle and hit the Cross Rhodes, securing a massive win.

On X, Stephanie McMahon shared a video of her recent conversation with Orton, where the former WWE Champion was seen opening up about his struggles outside the ring. The Viper was unsure if he could continue his career as a professional wrestler. It was a teaser for the latest edition of the What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast.

"You never know what someone else is going through. @RandyOrton and I have had hundreds of conversations over the years, but never one like this," wrote McMahon.

You can check out McMahon's post on X below.

After losing a high-stakes match to Rhodes, Orton seemed frustrated and teased a heel turn. He has suffered two major losses in recent months, including his defeat to John Cena, and could be on the verge of embracing his dark side.

Randy Orton talked about his controversial segment with Stephanie McMahon

Randy Orton's on-screen character was a menace back in the day. In 2009, he handcuffed Triple H and ki**ed Stephanie McMahon while feuding with The Game.

Speaking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, The Apex Predator opened up about the segment and detailed how he felt about it.

"I was in my 20s, and I was so nervous, and so your father was there. Your husband [Triple H] was there (...) So the rehearsal, I don't know if you remember, but I just remember, like, Vince [McMahon] wanted to kind of see where we were going to be, and H is handcuffed, and where does the DDT need to go down so he can't reach you and all that (...) It was so awkward, and then, like, in the back of my head, not really realizing how cool of a moment it would've eventually been (...) I was so awkward. I feel like I'm beet red. I'm usually beet red anyway. But back then, I was definitely blushing my a** off," Orton said.

Randy Orton is expected to appear on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown following his loss to Cody Rhodes.

