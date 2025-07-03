"I was definitely blushing my a** off" - Randy Orton addresses controversial WWE segment with Stephanie McMahon

Randy Orton has been part of many iconic moments in WWE's history, but there was one he didn't address often. However, The Viper recently talked about his controversial segment with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H from Monday Night RAW.

In 2009, Randy Orton was in a heated feud with the McMahon Family, including Triple H, heading into WrestleMania 25. Both stars crossed a line or two, but The Legend Killer took it a step further when he handcuffed The Game and attacked Stephanie McMahon in front of him.

To make matters worse, Randy Orton planted a cheeky ki** on an unconscious Stephanie McMahon as her husband was forced to watch. In an appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the two talked about the controversial segment, which is the highest-watched WWE video on YouTube.

The 14-time World Champion recalled the time when the three rehearsed the segment in Vince McMahon's presence. The 45-year-old legend said he felt awkward during the entire rehearsal and didn't realize how cool the moment was until years later.

"I was in my 20s, and I was so nervous, and so your father was there. Your husband [Triple H] was there... So the rehearsal, I don't know if you remember, but I just remember, like, Vince [McMahon] wanted to kind of see where we were going to be, and H is handcuffed, and where does the DDT need to go down so he can't reach you and all that... It was so awkward, and then, like, in the back of my head, not really realizing how cool of a moment it would've eventually been... I was so awkward. I feel like I'm beet red. I'm usually beet red anyway. But back then, I was definitely blushing my a** off," Orton said. (From 09:00 to 10:30)

Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon were once in a WWE stable

In 2013, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H vowed to do what's best for business, and The Game turned on Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013, which allowed Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Champion.

Later, Vince McMahon blessed the alliance between the power couple and Randy Orton, and that's how The Authority was born on WWE's main roster. Notable names did join the faction, and the group eventually ended in the following years.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Viper.

