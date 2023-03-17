Why did Randy Orton kiss Stephanie McMahon on WWE RAW? Reliving the pre-WrestleMania moment that went too far

In 2009, Triple H and Randy Orton engaged in a heated feud that cumulated at WrestleMania 25. Other names involved in the feud were the McMahons and Legacy (Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.). The rivalry ended up creating a lot of chaos after some events went a little too far.

In the aforementioned year, Randy ignited his feud with the McMahons after he called Stephanie "worthless." Vince McMahon demanded Orton apologize or The Legend Killer would be fired. Once in the ring, Randy refused to do so and punted the now 77-year-old.

Shane McMahon also joined the feud after the attack, having two matches with The Viper which ended badly. The first bout at No Way Out resulted in McMahon losing, while their second bout on the RAW episode after the event saw Orton punting Shane. Stephanie aided her brother, but Randy delivered a vicious RKO to the former CEO.

The act angered The Game and they began attacking each other. On a March 23, 2009, episode of RAW, Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. of The Legacy battled Triple H in a two-on-one handicap match. The bout ended with The King of Kings being cuffed to the ropes as he watched his rival DDT his wife, even kissing the unconscious Stephanie after.

Despite all the mind games, Randy Orton was unable to defeat Triple H for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 25.

Randy Orton shares the difficulties of his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 25

The Viper and The King of Kings are some of the most notable and well-respected superstars. Despite their long years in the business, there are still a few hiccups they had to go through.

Last year, The Apex Predator was asked what his least favorite match was. Randy Orton then hinted at his WrestleMania 25 match with Triple H, saying that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' match before theirs put a lot of pressure on him.

"I remember being in the locker-room with Triple H, And they had a little monitor back there, and we're watching Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and he's just sitting there. I saw what is happening, but he was being vocal about it like 'ugh, goddamnit'. And I'm watching, I'm like 'Oh they are having a great match, what's the problem?'. Well, we're gonna have to follow that kid."

Randy Orton has been out due to an injury for quite some time now, and it looks like he could also miss this year's WrestleMania. It remains to be seen when the former champion will return to the ring, and possibly back at The Show of Shows.

