Stephanie McMahon sends a message to The Undertaker

WWE's Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon recently took to Twitter and posted a bunch of throwback pictures from her career as a WWE Superstar, which featured her escapades with The Undertaker on various occasions.

Stephanie McMahon had a heartfelt message for The Undertaker, and stated that it has been an honor for her to share time with The Deadman, both in and out of the squared circle, over the past three decades. Check out the pictures below:

It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege getting to share time and memories with @undertaker in and out of the ring over the last 30 years. Congratulations on an incredible career! #Undertaker30 #FBF pic.twitter.com/69cBZe0HCc — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 20, 2020

Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker have both worked together in WWE angles on various occasions

Stephanie McMahon was introduced to the WWE Universe back during the Attitude Era, and was immediately put into a storyline that saw The Undertaker attempting to marry her in an "unholy wedding". Vince McMahon had turned babyface at the time, but it was later revealed that he was the "Higher Power", and the one behind it all.

Years later, Stephanie became SmackDown GM and feuded with Vince over his association with Sable. Around that time, The Undertaker was a babyface and aided Stephanie on various occasions in her rivalry against her father. The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon have shared countless moments in the past, and the WWE CBO seems to have nothing but respect and admiration for one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.