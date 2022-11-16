Stephanie McMahon shares historic moment made on WWE RAW this week

Co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon recently shared a milestone moment of the first all-female photography staff to manage WWE RAW this week.

WWE shed the term 'Diva' to refer to female superstars in the company in 2016. McMahon played a huge role in establishing the Women's Revolution, which resulted in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks, among others, staking claim to a spot equal to men.

The promotion then went on to further revitalize women's wrestling with the Evolution pay-per-view and the main event spot for Lynch, Flair, and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Since then, World Wrestling Entertainment has jumped from one milestone to another, with the latest coming on the most recent edition of RAW.

Stephanie McMahon recently took to Twitter to state that the November 14 edition of the red brand was the first television broadcast to feature an all-woman photography team.

McMahon showered praise on Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway, and Heather McLaughlin, saying their names will forever be in WWE's history books.

"During last night's #WWERaw in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway & Heather McLaughlin made up the first all-female photo team to staff a #WWE show - carving their names in company history forever! Thank you for all that you do!" she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Wrestling veteran believes in the contribution of Stephanie McMahon to women's wrestling

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up on McMahon's contribution to women's wrestling in WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion believes Stephanie McMahon could bring back WWE Evolution. While speaking to Faction 919, The Queen of Harts stated that the Co-CEO cares about women's wrestling and wants it to succeed.

"Stephanie [McMahon] has always wanted women to have more representation, she doesn't want a show where it's like, okay we have 75% male matches and we've got 25% women's matches. She wants a show where it's half men and half women, she wants equality for women in WWE, she has been very vocal about it and it's really, really cool," said Natalya. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Come Survivor Series, WWE will be marking another check box in the history of the company as they host their first-ever main roster WarGames matches. As far as the women are concerned, Team Bianca Belair, comprising The EST, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another superstar, will take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

On the men's side, the WarGames match is yet to take shape.

It remains to be seen what other milestones Stephanie McMahon and WWE will break in the years to come.

What do you think of WWE's most recent milestone? Sound off in the comments section below.

