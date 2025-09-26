Stephanie McMahon shares a rare personal update

Stephanie McMahon has been having an incredible past few days. She has now shared a rare personal update.Stephanie McMahon was instrumental in revolutionizing women's wrestling in the WWE. She was a strong advocate for the women's division. As a result, she is widely respected in the industry for her contributions. On September 24, Stephanie celebrated her 49th birthday. Therefore, she received an outpouring of love and support from the fans.The former WWE CEO has now taken to social media to thank the fans for wishing her for her birthday and Hall of Fame induction.&quot;Thank you to everyone for the Happy Birthday and Hall of Fame wishes!!!!! I am beyond grateful for all the love and support! 🙏❤️🙏 As a treat, here’s Gus’s rendition of the traditional Happy Birthday song! And sorry, he is not available to be booked for parties! 🤣🤣🤣&quot;Check out her tweet here:Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with a huge announcement at WrestlepaloozaAt Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker rode out to the ring on his motorcycle ahead of the main event match. He took a seat beside Stephanie McMahon and informed her that she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. The former WWE CEO was visibly surprised and emotional at the announcement.During the Wrestlepalooza post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Stephanie had no idea why Taker sat beside her.&quot;She had no idea, and I think she thought that 'Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said 'induct.' But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world,&quot; Triple H said.It's great to see Stephanie McMahon get her flowers for her contributions to the industry.