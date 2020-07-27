Stephanie McMahon shares a romantic message for Triple H on his birthday

On Triple H's birthday, many WWE fans and fellow Superstars showered The Game with wishes and blessings. Even Triple H's father-in-law went out of his way to wish him. With Triple H receiving heartfelt messages and love from people across the globe, Stephanie McMahon didn't want to be left behind.

Stephanie McMahon wishes Triple H a happy birthday

On her husband's birthday, Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share how she feels about Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H fell in love while playing an on-screen couple. The two got married in 2003 after having an on-screen marriage in 2000. What started off as a storyline relationship, went on to give us the power couple we see today.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon don't wrestle full time anymore. They have transitioned into executives of the company. Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer of the company, and Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. Additionally, Triple H is the senior producer and founder of NXT.

Triple H was last seen on WWE TV when his 25-year long career was celebrated on WWE SmackDown. Due to COVID-19, the celebration was low key and came to an abrupt end when Vince McMahon ordered the technicians to switch off the lights.

Stephanie McMahon, on the other hand, was seen on last week's episode of WWE RAW when she interrupted Sasha Banks and Bayley's celebration. She told the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Asuka & Kairi Sane that the WWE RAW Women's Championship would be decided on this week's episode.

Triple H and Stephanie were last seen in a match together at WrestleMania 34. The two teamed up to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a Mixed Gender Tag Team Match at the event. The match ended when Stephanie McMahon submitted to Ronda Rousey's armbar.

While that was the last match Stephanie McMahon wrestled in, Triple H has continued making sporadic appearances to face the best the WWE has had to offer. The Game has faced Seth Rollins, Batista, and Randy Orton since then.