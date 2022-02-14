Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania ad being shown during Super Bowl

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon commented on WWE's latest WrestleMania shown during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI was contested this past Sunday between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, with The Rams coming out on top. Also, a part of the broadcast was a half-time show featuring some huge names (Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar) and a rousing pre-game speech from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Also on the broadcast was the latest commercial for WWE Wrestlemania, featuring Pat McAfee running through a list of descriptive terms. This prompted WWE's Chief Brand Officer to tweet out praise in response:

When is Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE TV?

Stephanie McMahon featured as a heel authority figure on WWE TV for most of the 2010s.

She worked alongside her husband Triple H, Seth Rollins, Kane, Big Show, and Randy Orton as a part of The Authority between 2013 and 2015, and then as RAW Commissioner, working above general managers like Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

Though she was a fixture of RAW for the best part of a decade, Stephanie hasn't been an on-screen talent since 2019, merely making sporadic media appearances. There are currently no confirmed plans to bring Stephanie back to WWE TV.

