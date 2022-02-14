×
Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania ad being shown during Super Bowl

Stephanie praised WWE's Super Bowl ad
Modified Feb 14, 2022 12:12 PM IST
News

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon commented on WWE's latest WrestleMania shown during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI was contested this past Sunday between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, with The Rams coming out on top. Also, a part of the broadcast was a half-time show featuring some huge names (Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar) and a rousing pre-game speech from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Also on the broadcast was the latest commercial for WWE Wrestlemania, featuring Pat McAfee running through a list of descriptive terms. This prompted WWE's Chief Brand Officer to tweet out praise in response:

So cool to see #WrestleManiaSeason run through during #SBLVI! What a game so far and the halftime show was 🔥! 48 days left to go before #WM38 at @ATTStadium and getting a sneak peak for #WM39 next year at @SoFiStadium! Everything looks incredible! twitter.com/wwe/status/149…

When is Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE TV?

You heard @TripleH...As of now, YOU are THE AUTHORITY! #RAW https://t.co/TBwB04s1pw

Stephanie McMahon featured as a heel authority figure on WWE TV for most of the 2010s.

She worked alongside her husband Triple H, Seth Rollins, Kane, Big Show, and Randy Orton as a part of The Authority between 2013 and 2015, and then as RAW Commissioner, working above general managers like Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

Though she was a fixture of RAW for the best part of a decade, Stephanie hasn't been an on-screen talent since 2019, merely making sporadic media appearances. There are currently no confirmed plans to bring Stephanie back to WWE TV.

What did you think of Stephanie's tweet? Would you like to see her back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

