Stephanie McMahon talks about possibly retiring from in-ring competition

Stephanie McMahon has provided an update on the possibility of retiring from a wrestling ring in the near future. WWE's Chief Brand Officer also laid out the conditions that would see her make an in-ring return.

Stephanie last wrestled at WrestleMania 34 where she teamed up with Triple H to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. It was also Rousey's debut WWE match. Stephanie lost the match and now it turns out that it might be the last wrestling bout of her career.

During her interview with D-Magazine, the Chief Brand Officer said that she doubts she would ever return to the ring. In that case, she may have already wrestled her last match. However, she mentioned that in case it was the right thing for everyone, she would consider it.

"Well, no one’s boots are ever officially hung up. But that being said, Ronda put me in my place about four years ago, so I highly doubt I would make a return to the ring unless it were exactly the perfect right thing that everyone needed me to do," Stephanie McMahon said.

Her husband, Triple H, recently retired from the ring due to health issues, so it appears WWE fans may never see the power couple in the ring again.

Stephanie McMahon admitted that WWE fans were part of what made wrestling so addictive

Stephanie went on to talk about wrestling in a ring and what made it so addictive. She mentioned that fans were a large part of the reason, saying that the energy they lent to the performers didn't exist anywhere else.

"You’ll hear The Rock talk about being electrified, and he’ll show you the goosebumps on his arm when he walks out. There is nothing that feels like that energy. It is a thousand percent addictive. It is like nothing else in the world. And it is the magic that is created between our fans and our superstars. I don’t think it exists anywhere else," said Stephanie.

For the moment, it appears Stephanie's in-ring career is at an end. However, in WWE, nothing is ever certain so in the future, fans may still see The Billion Dollar Princess wrestle once again.

