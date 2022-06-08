Stephanie McMahon told female star to cover up her a** on WWE TV

Shelly Martinez recently recalled how Stephanie McMahon once instructed her and WWE’s other female stars to dress more appropriately on television.

Martinez performed as the vampire-based Ariel character on WWE’s revamped ECW brand in 2006 and 2007. She mostly acted as a valet for Kevin Thorn during that time.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, the 42-year-old disclosed details about a meeting that Stephanie McMahon held regarding some female stars’ daring attires.

“She was talking about how we had to cover our b*tts more, and she kept using me as an example,” Martinez said. “She’s like, ‘Ariel, her a** is always all over the place.’ And when she kept using me as an example, I didn’t take any offense to it. I was like, ‘Yeah, my a** is always [all over the place]. I might have a n*p slip. Yeah, that is me. Yes.’” [1:04-1:22]

Martinez’s Ariel gimmick is best remembered for her unique appearance and entrance. She used to hang upside down against the ring ropes before seductively removing Thorn’s jacket.

Shelly Martinez’s thoughts on Stephanie McMahon

Although she worked as a Chief Brand Officer for several years, Stephanie McMahon also wrote television for WWE throughout the 2000s.

Martinez had no problem with Vince McMahon’s daughter singling her out in the meeting. She also appreciated that the 45-year-old clarified why she mentioned her name.

“After the meeting was over, she goes, ‘I just wanna let you guys know I’m not picking on Ariel. I just know that she doesn’t take things like that, so I was using her as an example,’” Martinez continued. “And I thought that was really cool because she didn’t have to do that, and I already didn’t feel like she was coming for me.” [1:26-1:39]

McMahon allegedly had friction with Paul Heyman over WWE’s plans for the ECW brand. Martinez was regarded as a “Paul Heyman girl” during her time in WWE. However, she never thought McMahon disliked her due to her association with the former ECW owner.

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far