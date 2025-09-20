Stephanie McMahon tried to help WWE fans with ESPN cost issues, Vince Russo thinks (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon recently caused controversy by encouraging fans to use a VPN service to watch WWE content. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes Vince McMahon's daughter knew her ad read would create a stir.

On her What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon podcast, the former WWE Chairwoman advertised a VPN sponsor called Surfshark. She advised her audience to view WWE shows via the international service rather than watching "boring commercials" on American cable television.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. The veteran writer speculated that McMahon tried to appease fans after WWE struck a lucrative premium live event deal with ESPN in the United States.

"I think it's what we always say, Chris," Russo said. "The check is already cashed, so now she's trying to get on the good side of the fans. 'Man, listen, we know we're asking you to pay for a lot of things. A, B, C, and D. Ticket prices are five thousand dollars. But if you know this little trick...'"

Watch the video above to hear Russo raise concerns about WWE fans potentially encountering financial problems in the near future.

Vince Russo on Stephanie McMahon trying to save WWE fans' money

According to Fightful Select, at least one source within ESPN was not pleased with Stephanie McMahon's remarks. The broadcaster charges fans $29.99 per month to watch its new streaming service. However, if viewers in the United States follow McMahon's VPN instructions, they can avoid paying that price by watching via Netflix.

Vince Russo thinks Stephanie McMahon does not care about upsetting ESPN, especially as WWE has already agreed a deal with the sports network.

"I think that's exactly what she was trying to do, get over with the fanbase, try to save them a couple of bucks. In the meantime, 'What does it matter if I p**s off ESPN? We've already made the deal.'"

WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

