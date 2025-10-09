Stephanie McMahon will be questioned in WWE lawsuit related to Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is set to be questioned in a WWE lawsuit related to Vince McMahon. This particular lawsuit is related to the sale of the company by the former CEO to Endeavor.
The suit was first filed in November 2023 and alleges that Vince McMahon negotiated WWE's sale to Endeavor in bad faith in order to keep himself in power, something other potential buyers would not have allowed.
In a report by Wrestlenomics, it is revealed that after reviewing a new filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon will be deposed under oath regarding the lawsuit.
"The plaintiffs’ attorneys may seek to learn what she (Stephanie McMahon) knew about her father’s return, her own resignation, and internal board discussions about the merger process." [H/T: Wrestlenomics]
Stephanie, who served as a co-CEO and was a board member, will be deposed on October 24. She resigned from the company in January 2023, shortly after her father returned to power following allegations of misconduct a few months earlier.
Meanwhile, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel’s testimony date is set for December 2. Notably, a few other names will also be deposed in the coming weeks. Vince McMahon is scheduled for questioning on November 12, and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque on November 4.
Stephanie McMahon set to be inducted in WWE Hall of Fame
Last month at Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on the show and sat down with Stephanie in the crowd.
The Phenom then revealed that the Billion Dollar Princess will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026. This news took the former WWE Women's Champion by surprise.
Later, a number of WWE stars, such as Natalya and The Bella Twins, congratulated Stephanie on the accomplishment.