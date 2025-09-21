The Bella Twins, Natalya, Torrie Wilson, and more WWE stars react to Stephanie McMahon's future following Wrestlepalooza

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:10 GMT
WWE stars and veterans react to Stpehanie McMahon
WWE stars and veterans react to Stpehanie McMahon's future!

WWE Wrestlepalooza was the first event to stream on the ESPN mobile app, and the company had a lot in store for the fans. Recently, a plethora of stars, including The Bella Twins, Torrie Wilson, Natalya, and more, reacted to Stephanie McMahon's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame.

The future seems extremely bright for Stephanie McMahon, as she's set to join the illustrious list in April 2026 when the annual Hall of Fame ceremony takes place. While it's too early to predict which star will induct her, women from several generations were extremely happy with the announcement in Indiana.

Several faces from the past and present reacted to Stephanie McMahon entering the Hall of Fame next year, and many sent her a message on X. The likes of The Bella Twins, Natalya, and Torrie Wilson, who have worked with McMahon in the past, and new faces like Michin and Zelina Vega also sent a message following the announcement at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

The 48-year-old veteran also got messages across social media from stars in the current generation.

The induction is a few months away, and more names will join the list as we head towards the Road to WrestleMania.

Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Stephanie McMahon has spent over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion as an on-screen personality and donned different hats backstage when Vince McMahon was forced to step down from his duties in 2022. Regardless of her various roles, McMahon also spoke highly of the promotion and pushed women in the company to reach new heights.

The Billion Dollar Princess will soon be called a WWE Hall of Famer, as The Undertaker announced her induction in April 2026 during the WrestleMania weekend. Later, Triple H, on the Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, revealed that it was a surprise to Stephanie, as she had no idea about the announcement.

"She had no idea, and I think she thought that Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said "induct." But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world," Triple H said.
It'll be interesting to see which stars induct Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
