The Bella Twins, Natalya, Torrie Wilson, and more WWE stars react to Stephanie McMahon's future following Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza was the first event to stream on the ESPN mobile app, and the company had a lot in store for the fans. Recently, a plethora of stars, including The Bella Twins, Torrie Wilson, Natalya, and more, reacted to Stephanie McMahon's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame.

The future seems extremely bright for Stephanie McMahon, as she's set to join the illustrious list in April 2026 when the annual Hall of Fame ceremony takes place. While it's too early to predict which star will induct her, women from several generations were extremely happy with the announcement in Indiana.

Several faces from the past and present reacted to Stephanie McMahon entering the Hall of Fame next year, and many sent her a message on X. The likes of The Bella Twins, Natalya, and Torrie Wilson, who have worked with McMahon in the past, and new faces like Michin and Zelina Vega also sent a message following the announcement at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

lowkey legend @NatbyNature Congratulations @StephMcMahon. You’ve been an amazing character in front of the camera. But behind the scenes, you’ve always been there, no matter how busy you are. I’m very happy for you!!!!!!

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie Omgosh Steph!!! 🥰🥹 Congrats!! Love this so much!!! 🤍✨🙏🏼

Torrie Wilson @Torrie11 This is amazing. So happy for Steph! ❤️💕

The 48-year-old veteran also got messages across social media from stars in the current generation.

ZV @ZelinaVegaWWE The most deserving. We love you Momma Steph🩵 @StephMcMahon

Michin 미친 @MiaYim Overdue 🙌 you deserve it 💙💙

The induction is a few months away, and more names will join the list as we head towards the Road to WrestleMania.

Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Stephanie McMahon has spent over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion as an on-screen personality and donned different hats backstage when Vince McMahon was forced to step down from his duties in 2022. Regardless of her various roles, McMahon also spoke highly of the promotion and pushed women in the company to reach new heights.

The Billion Dollar Princess will soon be called a WWE Hall of Famer, as The Undertaker announced her induction in April 2026 during the WrestleMania weekend. Later, Triple H, on the Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, revealed that it was a surprise to Stephanie, as she had no idea about the announcement.

"She had no idea, and I think she thought that Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said "induct." But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world," Triple H said.

It'll be interesting to see which stars induct Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

