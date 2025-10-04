Stephanie Vaquer receives unique offer from 28-year-old star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:49 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer is the current Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

Stephanie Vaquer is one of the top stars in the WWE. Hence, she received a special offer from another star.

Ad

Kiana James made an offer to Stephanie Vaquer tonight. La Primera's star has been on a meteoric rise since she moved to the main roster earlier this year. Within just a few months, she captured the Women's World Championship and established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. Now, she will compete against the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel 2025.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, La Primera and Tiffany Stratton came face-to-face to sign the contract for their match. After a cordial confrontation between both women, Stratton was on her way to the back when Giulia blindsided her from behind. Kiana James then got on the mic and offered her services to Vaquer. However, before the Women's World Champion could answer her, Stratton took out Kiana James. Vaquer then tried to hit the SVB on Giulia, but she escaped the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Bill Apter praised Stephanie Vaquer's recent match

At Wrestlepalooza, Vaquer competed against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. As expected, they delivered a spectacular match. In the end, it was La Primera who walked away with the title. While the show received a C rating by ESPN, many fans praised the Women's World Title match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised the match between Vaquer and IYO SKY.

Ad
"That's the C that they graded it. Perhaps there were a lot of fans that I saw on social media, who said that a C was not apropo. Some of them said an A, A+ or a B was apropo. The Stephanie Vaquer IYO SKY match was fabulous. Was absolutely fabulous."

It will be interesting to see if La Primera will be the first person to defeat Tiffany Stratton in a singles match this year.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications