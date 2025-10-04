Stephanie Vaquer receives unique offer from 28-year-old star

Stephanie Vaquer is one of the top stars in the WWE. Hence, she received a special offer from another star.Kiana James made an offer to Stephanie Vaquer tonight. La Primera's star has been on a meteoric rise since she moved to the main roster earlier this year. Within just a few months, she captured the Women's World Championship and established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. Now, she will compete against the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel 2025.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, La Primera and Tiffany Stratton came face-to-face to sign the contract for their match. After a cordial confrontation between both women, Stratton was on her way to the back when Giulia blindsided her from behind. Kiana James then got on the mic and offered her services to Vaquer. However, before the Women's World Champion could answer her, Stratton took out Kiana James. Vaquer then tried to hit the SVB on Giulia, but she escaped the ring.Bill Apter praised Stephanie Vaquer's recent matchAt Wrestlepalooza, Vaquer competed against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. As expected, they delivered a spectacular match. In the end, it was La Primera who walked away with the title. While the show received a C rating by ESPN, many fans praised the Women's World Title match.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised the match between Vaquer and IYO SKY.&quot;That's the C that they graded it. Perhaps there were a lot of fans that I saw on social media, who said that a C was not apropo. Some of them said an A, A+ or a B was apropo. The Stephanie Vaquer IYO SKY match was fabulous. Was absolutely fabulous.&quot;It will be interesting to see if La Primera will be the first person to defeat Tiffany Stratton in a singles match this year.