Veteran fights back against disappointing WWE reaction; heaps praise on Stephanie Vaquer (Exclusive)

WWE recently got a rather disappointing reaction to its WrestlePalooza PLE, which has led to several questions about its booking. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the rating given by ESPN may not mean much in terms of how much fans enjoyed the show.

ESPN rating WrestlePalooza a C has certainly created ripples in the pro-wrestling community. While the card had some stellar matches scheduled which included names like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, the most talked-about bout turned out to be between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY. The two stars left it all in the ring in what was one of their best performances in the company.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"That's the C that they graded it. Perhaps there were a lot of fans that I saw on social media, who said that a C was not apropo. Some of them said an A, A+ or a B was apropo. The Stephanie Vaquer IYO SKY match was fabulous. Was absolutely fabulous."

Bill Apter admitted that WWE needed to improve

While veteran journalist Bill Apter was not as critical about WrestlePalooza as many, he did concede that the show could have been better.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Then there is room for improvement. You know, not every show is gonna be great. When you look at the schedule that WWE, TKO, and their touring and all the product they put out for a week, not every show is gonna be A or B."

As of now, it remains to be seen how Triple H handles the situation and upcoming shows in the future.

