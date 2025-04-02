Stephanie Vaquer's accused attacker released from prison; addresses ongoing situation

Stephanie Vaquer overcame personal struggles in the past before she set foot in the Stamford-based promotion last year. Today, El Cuatrero, Vaquer's former boyfriend and her alleged attacker, was released from prison. He has now addressed the ongoing situation.

In March 2023, Stephanie Vaquer, who was dating El Cuatrero and working for CMLL at the time, filed a complaint against her then-boyfriend. The report stated that the luchador allegedly choked her and threw her against the wall. The wrestling promotion issued a statement, and the former CMLL World Middleweight Champion was arrested in Mexico City following the incident.

Today, El Cuatrero addressed the ongoing issue when he appeared on Sanson NGD's YouTube channel. The former AAA World Trios Champion was present with his lawyers as they made a few statements regarding his current situation. Luchablog transcribed Cuatrero's and his lawyer's statements.

Upon his release from prison, the accused attacker is bound by three conditions, including restrictions on contact with the reigning NXT Women's Champion and fleeing. He's also not allowed to wrestle yet; his lawyers are working on it. Cuatrero intends to return to professional wrestling, and he apparently spent time in prison training. Moreover, he revealed he's not wearing an ankle bracelet following his release and that the case was still ongoing.

Lastly, Vaquer's name wasn't mentioned, and the case specifics weren't made public in the video, as it was made to acknowledge the fan support and clear the doubts moving forward. His last match was in March 2023, when he defended the AAA World Trios Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer relinquished a title on WWE NXT

Earlier this year, Stephanie Vaquer became the third person to hold the Women's North American Championship when she defeated Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The Dark Angel later went after the then-NXT Women's Champion, Giulia.

Last month, the two stars faced each other in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match, and Stephanie ultimately became the first woman to hold both titles at the same time on the brand.

However, on the latest edition of NXT, Vaquer relinquished the Women's North American Championship as GM Ava wanted other female stars to get their respective shots at the title.

Ava subsequently announced a Six-Woman Ladder Match for the vacant championship at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. Zaria and Kelani Jordan have already secured their spots in the upcoming match.

