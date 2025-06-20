Stephanie Vaquer's all-time favorite WWE match involves John Cena

Stephanie Vaquer has revealed her favorite match in WWE history, and it involves John Cena. Vaquer recently had a chat with WWE Español and said her favorite match in WWE history is Cena vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 23.
At WrestleMania 23, Cena took on the 2007 Royal Rumble runner-up Shawn Michaels in the final match of the night. For many, this was a dream encounter, and fans were thrilled to see the two legends collide. The match didn't disappoint, and Cena emerged victorious in the end.
In a new interview with WWE Español, WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer said her all-time favorite match in the company is Shawn Michaels vs John Cena at WrestleMania 23. The match was contested for Cena's WWE Title. Check out her comments below:
Shawn Michaels was upset with John Cena during the iconic match
Shortly after the WrestleMania 23 main event concluded, notable reporter Dave Meltzer made an appearance on Live Audio Wrestling. As per Meltzer, Shawn Michaels wasn't happy at all with Cena not selling his attacks during the match.
Michaels recently chatted with ESPN and shared his thoughts on the match:
"I mean this lovingly, I don’t care whatever level he was at. I needed him to reach a higher level that night — hopefully the highest level he’d ever met at that time — because that’s what I certainly expect for myself, and that’s what I expect from the guys that are in the ring with me. I think John knew that, and that’s something I’ve always appreciated about him. I believe it is something that John took very seriously at the time; he wanted to be at his absolute best as well.” (H/T ESPN)
John Cena and Michaels had another legendary outing shortly after 'Mania. On the April 23, 2007 episode of RAW, the two veterans had an epic match that lasted almost an hour, with Michaels picking up the win.