  • Stephanie Vaquer's first challenger for the Women's World Championship seemingly revealed; she was confronted by not one but two supertars!

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:13 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Two superstars confronted Stephanie Vaquer on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Judgment Day duo Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez stepped up to the reigning WWE Women's World Champion.

Vaquer became the new Women's World Champion at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. She defeated IYO SKY to win the title that was previously relinquished by Naomi after she announced her pregnancy.

Vaquer's interview with Jackie Redmond was interrupted by Rodriguez and Perez. The Prodigy claimed that she should've been the one to challenge for the Women's World Championship after being the last person to defeat SKY. Vaquer responded by asking Perez to "stop crying" and do something about it.

Check out the confrontation between Vaquer and the Judgment Day duo:

Moments before Perez and Rodriguez's confrontation with Vaquer, the former Women's Tag Team Champions lost to Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley pinned Perez to secure the win for her side.

Triple H talked about Stephanie Vaquer's win at WWE Crown Jewel

Triple H opened up about Stephanie Vaquer's win at WWE Crown Jewel after she defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

Speaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Triple H stated that Vaquer was as talented as Rhea Ripley. He also spoke about the possibility of a dream match between the two. Triple H said:

"Stephanie, to me, is a talent very much like a Rhea Ripley. In that you see her moving forward, and you begin to realize this is just her. This is authentically her. She's not coming out here and trying to be something she's not. Will put her on a character or a front or get a rise out of people. She is just out here being her. She is living her dream, her authentic self, and you sense it in her. She has an innate charisma like Rhea does. And I think when you get a few years down the road, maybe sooner, I don't know, but at some point in time, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer run into each other, and I think that is going to be an incredible moment."

Vaquer's next challenger is yet to be confirmed by WWE, but by the looks of it, Roxanne Perez has her sights on a potential title shot.

