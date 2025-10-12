Triple H likens Stephanie Vaquer to Rhea Ripley; teases blockbuster WWE dream match

Triple H has compared reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to Rhea Ripley after Crown Jewel: Perth. WWE's chief content officer also teased a dream match between the two stars in the near future.

At Crown Jewel: Perth, Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion. La Primera's year continued to be impressive, and she has set her sights on defending her Women's World Title.

On the other hand, Ripley and IYO SKY were victorious in their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. "Mami" is looking forward to teaming up again with SKY and continuing the run of "Rhiyo" as long as the fans want it.

Speaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Triple H talked about Stephanie Vaquer's win and how she's similar to Rhea Ripley. He was so excited to talk about both stars that he teased about looking forward to the match happening sooner rather than later.

"Stephanie, to me, is a talent very much like a Rhea Ripley. In that you see her moving forward and you begin to realize this is just her. This is authentically her. She's not coming out here and trying to be something she's not. Will put her on a character or a front or get a rise out of people. She is just out here being her. She is living her dream, her authentic self, and you sense it in her. She has an innate charisma like Rhea does. And I think when you get a few years down the road, maybe sooner, I don't know, but at some point in time, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer run into each other, and I think that is going to be an incredible moment," Triple H said.

Stephanie Vaquer wants to face Rhea Ripley

During her appearance on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Stephanie Vaquer revealed that she wants to face Rhea Ripley. Vaquer was drowned out by AJ Lee chants from the crowd, but she stood firm with her dream of having a match against The Eradicator.

"I don’t know if you're happy with that, but Rhea Ripley. She's an amazing wrestler. She's an amazing person too, and she had a really good experience here, so I really want to face Rhea Ripley, yes," Vaquer said. [H/T SEScoops]

Vaquer hasn't had a chance at defending the Women's World Championship since winning it at Wrestlepalooza last month.

