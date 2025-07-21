Stephanie Vaquer sends cryptic message after major milestone

Stephanie Vaquer has suffered two setbacks since she made it to the WWE main roster. Now, she has sent a cryptic message.Vaquer has found quite a bit of success since she made her WWE debut last year. She went on to win the Women's North American Championship and then won the NXT Women's Championship. After delivering impressive performances on the black and silver brand, she was called up to the main roster, where she was immediately involved in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, she was unable to win this match.Last week, she participated in a Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. This time, she was able to pick up the win. This also marked her first premium live event win since arriving on the main roster. She will now challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris.Following this, the WWE star has taken to social media to send a cryptic message to her fans.&quot;Every hit has a backstory. Every fall, a lesson. None of this is luck.&quot;Check out her tweet below:Stephanie Vaquer thanked Stephanie McMahon after WWE Evolution winStephanie Vaquer picked up a huge win at WWE Evolution 2025. Following the match, she was interviewed by Stephanie McMahon in the middle of the ring. La Primera had something to say about the former WWE CEO and also addressed the fans after her performance.Vaquer later took to social media to thank Stephanie McMahon for empowering women and elevating the women's division to new heights.&quot;Thank you, @StephMcMahon, for empowering women and elevating this women’s division to new heights. I’m proud and deeply grateful to all the trailblazers who paved the way, so that today we can chase our dreams and make history together,&quot; Vaquer wrote.Check out her tweet below:It will be interesting to see if Vaquer will be able to win the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris.