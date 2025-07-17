Stephanie Vaquer sends a heartfelt message to major WWE name

Stephanie Vaquer recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the former chairwoman of WWE. She thanked Stephanie McMahon for everything she has done for women's wrestling.

Ad

The Dark Angel competed in the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution, which she won by eliminating Lash Legend. She is now slated to challenge for a world championship at Clash in Paris. After her victory, the RAW star was interviewed by Stephanie McMahon in the ring. She thanked the latter for her contribution to the women's revolution.

Vaquer thanked Stephanie McMahon again in a recent tweet on X for empowering women. She added that she was proud and deeply grateful to all the women who paved the way for her.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you, @StephMcMahon, for empowering women and elevating this women’s division to new heights. I’m proud and deeply grateful to all the trailblazers who paved the way, so that today we can chase our dreams and make history together. - La Primera," wrote Vaquer.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer on being rejected by WWE in the past

La Primera officially joined the wrestling juggernaut in July last year. She's had a successful run so far.

During her appearance on The Nikki and Brie Show, Stephanie Vaquer opened up about WWE rejecting her during her tryout seven years ago.

"I have a long career, ten years. But a long time ago, seven years ago, I did a tryout for WWE. But no good, I'm green. I need to learn more. In the beginning for me, I feel a lot of frustration. Like, okay, WWE is my dream, and I'm not ready, but I really want, so I think I started training different discipline. And say, okay, I go to Mexico. I go to learn more, and I need to go for all the world, all the planet, and learn different styles. And conquer the styles and learn. So, the last seven years I worked really hard," she said.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer has already won two titles in WWE. It'll be interesting to see if she leaves Clash in Paris as champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.