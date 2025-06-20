Stephanie Vaquer opens up about being rejected by WWE

Stephanie Vaquer recently opened up about being rejected by WWE in the past. The former NXT Women's Champion is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show with The Bella Twins, Stephanie Vaquer opened up about the company rejecting her during her tryout seven years ago. She noted that it motivated her to become the performer that she is today.

"I have a long career, ten years. But a long time ago, seven years ago, I did a tryout for WWE. But no good, I'm green. I need to learn more. In the beginning for me, I feel a lot of frustration. Like, okay, WWE is my dream, and I'm not ready, but I really want, so I think I started training different discipline. And say, okay, I go to Mexico. I go to learn more, and I need to go for all the world, all the planet, and learn different styles. And conquer the styles and learn. So, the last seven years I worked really hard," she said.

Nikki Bella returned earlier this month on WWE RAW and seemingly set up a match against Liv Morgan at Evolution 2 next month. However, Morgan suffered a separated shoulder this past Monday night on the red brand and the injury will require surgery.

Former WWE writer reacts to Stephanie Vaquer's loss on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Stephanie Vaquer coming up short this past Monday night on RAW.

Asuka defeated Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Vaquer this past Monday night on the red brand to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Empress of Tomorrow will be squaring off against Asuka later tonight on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the veteran stated that someone should have attacked Stephanie Vaquer ahead of the match on the red brand to avoid her suffering a loss.

"If that's the case, why are you putting Vaquer in the match when she's getting over with the people? What you do is, she's scheduled to be in it. Then you have somebody take her out and she can't compete. Now, she's in an angle and now you don't have to beat her." [From 13:43 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Stephanie Vaquer after she failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

