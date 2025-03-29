  • home icon
  • Stephanie Vaquer sends message to legendary former UFC champion ahead of upcoming fight

Stephanie Vaquer sends message to legendary former UFC champion ahead of upcoming fight

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 29, 2025 02:51 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer is the first-ever women's double champion in NXT (source: Stephanie's X account and WWE.com)

A former UFC champion is set to compete in an upcoming event. Stephanie Vaquer has sent him a message ahead of his fight.

Brandon Moreno first made a name for himself in The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where he was part of Team Benavidez. From here, he went on to fight for the UFC and even won the Flyweight Championship twice, making him the first Mexican to win a UFC Title. He is set to compete at UFC Fight Night against Steve Erceg.

Tonight, Stephanie Vaquer attended the weigh-ins and got to spend some time with Brandon Moreno. She also took to social media to wish him well for the fight.

"Deseándole a Brandon Moreno todo el éxito para mañana 🙌 Increíble pesaje que viví en la arena Ciudad de México."

Check out his tweet here:

Why Stephanie Vaquer won the history-making match instead of Giulia

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer both made their NXT debuts at around the same time. Both women initially started feuding with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. It looked like they would both go after the NXT Women's Championship. However, they went their separate ways.

Vaquer went on to win the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day while Giulia won the Women's Title at New Year's Evil. Following this, Giulia challenged Vaquer to a title vs. title match at Roadblock. However, it was La Primera who emerged victorious from the match to become a women's double champion in NXT.

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Giulia was banged up and was given some time off, which is why Vaquer was chosen to win the match and make history. However, she was in Bartow, Florida, and did a backstage interview to set up a storyline rivalry with Cora Jade.

It will be interesting to see when Giulia will return to the ring.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
