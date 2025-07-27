Stephanie Vaquer shares emotional message following her return to Mexico

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer wrestled in Mexico for the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) for nearly five years between 2019 and 2024. La Primera recently returned to Mexico for another show.The 32-year-old showed up at the WWE SuperShow in Mexico City last night. She continued her feud with Chelsea Green on the show and defeated the former Women's United States Champion in a singles match.The Dark Angel recently took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures of herself from her appearance at the WWE SuperShow. She penned a heartfelt message to reflect on her return to &quot;where it all began&quot; for her.&quot;Back in Mexico, where it all began. I left my mark, and Mexico left its mark on me. Forever grateful to the land that made me stronger. I’ll always carry Mexico with me 🇲🇽,&quot; she wrote. You can check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran issues advice to WWE regarding Stephanie VaquerStephanie Vaquer has instantly become a major star on RAW. In addition to her in-ring appearances, the Chilean star regularly appears in backstage interviews and segments. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed with her mic work.Talking about her appearance on RAW this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo advised the Stamford-based company to either pre-tape the interviews featuring Vaquer until it sounds better or not air the segments at all.&quot;Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Everybody's a great freaking wrestler,&quot; Russo said. You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below: Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to wrestle in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match on Monday Night RAW. She will team up with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella to take on Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven &amp; Alba Fyre).