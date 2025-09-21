Stephanie Vaquer shares worrying news

Stephanie Vaquer shared some worrying news recently. La Primera won her first Women's World Title after she beat IYO SKY in a highly acclaimed match at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.

Vaquer and SKY put on a classic, with the former emerging victorious after a stunning high-flying Spiral Tap. What makes this performance even more impressive is that she wasn't at 100% before the match.

Speaking on The Takedown on SI a day before Wrestlepalooza, Vaquer admitted that she was not at her best heading into Wrestlepalooza. She revealed that she was sick and couldn't train properly.

"To be honest, the last three weeks I was no good. I was sick. My body [does] not feel like a hundred percent," Vaquer said on Friday. "I feel a little weak. I could not train really good the last month, but when I [was] back last Monday, I really feel the people and I really feel everything and really forget everything about that," she said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Vaquer had been absent from WWE programming for some time and only returned to TV last week on RAW to build up her match with IYO SKY.

Despite not being at 100%, she managed to pull off an exciting match against her illustrious opponent and went on to claim the vacant Women's World Title.

Triple H also shared an update on Stephanie Vaquer's health

Following her win, Stephanie Vaquer was congratulated backstage by Triple H. Later, during the Wrestlepalooza post-show, The Game shared that The Dark Angel had been "very sick."

He mentioned that it was some "flu-type" thing but didn't have all the details. HHH added this was the reason behind Vaquer being absent from WWE TV, leading to the "odd" build to her match at the premium live event.

With her first title win on the main roster, Stephanie Vaquer has proved that she can hang with the best in WWE. Now it remains to be seen how her Title reign pans out in the coming weeks.

