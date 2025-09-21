"Stephanie has been very sick" - Triple H shares concerning WWE news

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared some important news after Wrestlepalooza went off the air last night. He explained the reason behind Stephanie Vaquer's recent absence from television.

Ad

In the lead-up to WWE Wrestlepalooza, La Primera's status was up in the air after she missed the contract signing with IYO SKY during the September 8, 2025, edition of RAW.

However, Vaquer returned in time for the event and went on to defeat SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship last night.

Speaking on the post-Wrestlepalooza show, Triple H revealed that the Chilean wrestler was sick and recovering from the flu, which prevented her from appearing on television.

Ad

Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

“I’ll let everybody in on a behind-the-scenes secret with Stephanie. In the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick. I don’t know all the details of what the flu-type thing going on, but she was very sick. It was why she missed TV and it was why there was an odd build to it. She was able to feel well enough and get cleared medically to compete tonight.”

Ad

You can watch the post-show below:

Ad

What did Triple H have to say following Stephanie Vaquer's triumphant win at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Stephanie Vaquer on making history last night, as she became the first Chilean to hold the top women's title.

"Just the beginning for La Primera…Incredible performance on the big stage. #AndNew #Wrestlepalooza," Triple H tweeted.

Ad

La Primera will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming Triple Threat Match between Tiffany Stratton (c), Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown.

The winner will go on to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, which was previously won by Liv Morgan.

The Judgment Day member has been recuperating from a shoulder injury and is expected to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of 2025.

Ad

This all but confirms that a new Women's Crown Jewel Champion will be crowned next month.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WWE on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.