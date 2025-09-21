Triple H reacts to a new World Champion being crowned at WWE Wrestlepalooza; sends a message

Triple H has reacted to Stephanie Vaquer winning the WWE Women's World Championship at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the vacant title that was relinquished by Naomi following her pregnancy. This was Vaquer's first championship victory on the main roster. She previously held the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship.On social media, Triple H shared a video of him congratulating Vaquer after her title win. The Game also shared a photo alongside the new champion.&quot;Just the beginning for La Primera…Incredible performance on the big stage. #AndNew #Wrestlepalooza,&quot; wrote Triple H.Check out Triple H's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat did Stephanie Vaquer have to say after becoming the #1 contender for the WWE Women's World Championship?Stephanie Vaquer became the #1 contender for the WWE Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event. She was initially set to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris, but the match was called off after Naomi's pregnancy.Following Vaquer's win at Evolution, this is what she had to say while speaking to Stephanie McMahon, who interviewed the now Women's World Champion in the ring. She said:&quot;This is difficult for me, English is not my first language. But wrestling, wrestling is my first language. And I need to say thank you [thanks Stephanie McMahon] and every woman before me and before us, because for that reason, now we can make history. Thank you, every woman (who) made the way for tonight. Evolution is a big show; this experience in my career is amazing. And I promise I will keep working hard because I promise you will remember my name forever,&quot;Vaquer's first challenger is yet to be revealed. However, she did recently have a confrontation with Rhea Ripley, who has teased challenging the new champion.