  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stephanie Vaquer shows off new tattoo after WWE RAW; her boyfriend also present

Stephanie Vaquer shows off new tattoo after WWE RAW; her boyfriend also present

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 01, 2025 07:16 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is the current Women
Stephanie Vaquer is the current Women's World Champion [Image credits: star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently took to social media to show off her incredible new tattoo following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. La Primera sent a warning to her Crown Jewel opponent this week.

Ad

After winning the vacant Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer is now set to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia, on October 11, 2025.

On this week's RAW, La Primera was shown backstage during an interview with Jackie Redmond. She was later interrupted by Stratton, who claimed that she would walk out of the upcoming premium live event with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. However, Vaquer told her opponent that 'Tiffy Time' will be over at the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the latest edition of the red brand's show, Stephanie Vaquer took to her Instagram Stories to upload a video of her new tattoo. The Women's World Champion got a new ink on the back of her neck. La Primera's boyfriend and WWE NXT star, Myles Borne, also accompanied her, as seen at the end of the video.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Check out her Instagram story below:

Ad

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer sent a loving message to her boyfriend, Myles Borne

Myles Borne dedicated a heartfelt message to Stephanie Vaquer after she won the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Following this, La Primera sent a loving message to her boyfriend, calling him an amazing man who always takes care of her.

Vauqer also wrote that Borne has been supporting her from day one and is always there whenever she needs him.

Ad
"You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else. I love you, and this victory is also yours, not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you❤️," Vaquer wrote.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel 2025.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications