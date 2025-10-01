Stephanie Vaquer shows off new tattoo after WWE RAW; her boyfriend also present

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently took to social media to show off her incredible new tattoo following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. La Primera sent a warning to her Crown Jewel opponent this week.After winning the vacant Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer is now set to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia, on October 11, 2025.On this week's RAW, La Primera was shown backstage during an interview with Jackie Redmond. She was later interrupted by Stratton, who claimed that she would walk out of the upcoming premium live event with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. However, Vaquer told her opponent that 'Tiffy Time' will be over at the event.Following the latest edition of the red brand's show, Stephanie Vaquer took to her Instagram Stories to upload a video of her new tattoo. The Women's World Champion got a new ink on the back of her neck. La Primera's boyfriend and WWE NXT star, Myles Borne, also accompanied her, as seen at the end of the video.Check out her Instagram story below:WWE star Stephanie Vaquer sent a loving message to her boyfriend, Myles BorneMyles Borne dedicated a heartfelt message to Stephanie Vaquer after she won the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Following this, La Primera sent a loving message to her boyfriend, calling him an amazing man who always takes care of her.Vauqer also wrote that Borne has been supporting her from day one and is always there whenever she needs him.&quot;You are an amazing man who always takes care of me like no one else. I love you, and this victory is also yours, not only because you took care of me during the three weeks before this match when I was very sick, but also because you’ve supported me every single day since the moment we met. I love you❤️,&quot; Vaquer wrote.It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel 2025.