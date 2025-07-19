Stephanie Vaquer squashes former champion on WWE SmackDown; gets attacked after the match

Stephanie Vaquer competed on WWE SmackDown this week despite being part of the RAW roster. She went toe-to-toe with Alba Fyre and defeated the Secret Hervice member in mere minutes.On RAW this past Monday night, the leader of the group, Chelsea Green, wrestled Nikki Bella in the latter's first match on the red brand in almost a decade. The WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious but got attacked after the match by Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Stephanie Vaquer came to her aid.That probably led to The Dark Angel facing former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre on WWE SmackDown this week. She nailed the latter with the famous Devil's Kiss during the match. Alba tried to go for a Gory Special, but Stephanie Vaquer avoided it and hit her with the SVB to win the match in quick fashion.After the bout, Piper Niven attacked La Primera and tried to hit her with a Vader Bomb. However, Stephanie got up just in time and attacked Niven, standing tall in the end. Vaquer teaming up with Nikki Bella to face Secret Hervice in a tag team match appears likely for WWE SummerSlam.However, nothing has been confirmed yet.