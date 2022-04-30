Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joined by former WWE Intercontinental Champion for "Broken Skull Sessions" 

Stone Cold Steve Austin announced that Cody Rhodes will be his guest for the next episode of the Broken Skulls Session podcast.

The Broken Skulls Session podcast is hosted by The Rattlesnake himself, where he sits down with current and former WWE Superstars to talk about their careers, road stories and provide a more backstage look into the sport. The show has most recently hosted Bubba Ray Dudley, Lita, Ron Simmons, and Becky Lynch.

Taking to Twitter, the Hall of Famer announced that he will be joined by none other than The American Nightmare for the latest edition of the show.

"Hell Yeah!! RT @WWE: You hear that? @CodyRhodes joins @steveaustinBSR on #BrokenSkullSessions, streaming NEXT FRIDAY exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else."

Check out the tweet below:

The episode will air next Friday and is available to be viewed on the WWE Network.

Steve Austin compared to Batman by Cody Rhodes

Fans have not only witnessed Stone Cold's in-ring return after 19 years at WrestleMania Day 1 but also saw Cody Rhodes return to WWE after six years to face Seth Rollins.

While speaking to the media, the returnee shared an encounter he had with Steve Austin. Narrating how in a 2017 G1 show, Austin gave him a bit of advice regarding his match against Kazuchika Okada before disappearing as the media came in.

"And he came up to me in the parking lot and he was telling me just about some holds that I could do differently, he was giving me really sincere, genuine advice, from, you know, wrestling's most prolific money-maker. You had to stop yourself from being a fan and listen to what he's saying. And so I'm listening and all this press and media is slowly coming in, slowly coming up, and right as they got a little closer, he just patted me on the shoulder and walked off into the darkness. It was like Batman."

Fans will get to hear more stories about Rhodes and Austin. With both men intrinsically linked to WWE, the stories they will tell can be enthralling.

Who else would you like to see appear on the Steve Austin's Broken Skulls Session podcast? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha