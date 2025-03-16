Steve Austin confronted by Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn over $15,000 segment

WWE is no stranger to controversial names, but many consider Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, and Kevin Dunn to be three of the most problematic in the 90s. The trio was among a group that made magic in the form of the WWE Attitude Era, but things weren't always smooth sailing behind the scenes. Austin is now revealing what led to a backstage confrontation with his former boss.

Stone Cold's rivalry with Mr. McMahon will go down as one of the most significant wrestling feuds in history. Beginning in 1998, Austin vs. McMahon went mainstream and was a major contributor to Attitude Era success. While Dunn has been heavily criticized as former WWE Executive Vice President of television production, he was instrumental in previous achievements, including the look and feel of RAW. The company's flagship show was a growth vehicle in the Attitude Era, with weekly antics from Austin, including beer baths, beer chugging, and unhinged show-closing segments that often turned into special post-show dark happenings.

Mr. McMahon once had to shell out big bucks for one of The Texas Rattlesnake's late nights. Austin recently spoke with The Takedown at SI and revealed how one post-RAW segment went late, so long that WWE had to pay the arena $15,000 to cover overtime pay needed for employees who worked late that night. He recalled how fun this time in his career was.

"One time we [were] somewhere, I think it was after a pay-per-view or a Monday Night RAW taping, and man, I stayed out there forever. Finally, Kevin Dunn gets on the live mic and says, 'Steve, we gotta go home!' I think he said it to me once or twice, and then Vince confronted me backstage, I think it was the next week, and he goes, 'You know you cost me...,' I think it was like $15,000 or something like that, in overtime for the people who worked at the building. He says, 'God d*ng it, you cost me like $15,000 going overtime like you did!'" Steve Austin said. [From 28:38 to 29:11]

Steve Austin continued:

"So, I didn't know what he was saying, so I just told him, 'Well, I'll split it with you.' [laughs] I was like, 'OK, do you want me to own part of this [WWE] financially? I will!' He goes, 'No, I don't want your money. I'm just telling you, you can't stay out there all night long.' I said, 'OK, I get it.' Dude, it was such a good time and I'm sure that we had such a deep, stacked roster, and I know the guys were having just as much fun as I was." [From 29:12 to 29:44]

Austin vs. McMahon is one of the most famous pro wrestling feuds ever. The WWE co-founder inducted The Texas Rattlesnake into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

WWE celebrating Steve Austin on 3:16 Day

The world of pro wrestling is celebrating 3:16 Day today. March 16 has become the annual day to celebrate the career of Steve Austin.

WWE is sharing various Stone Cold content on its social media platforms today. They encouraged fans to crack open a beer on Instagram with a clip of Steve Austin's Stunner to Pat McAfee.

"Crack open a cold one for #316Day! [beer mug emoji] [skull emoji]," wrote WWE with the clip below.

Austin 3:16 is one of the most popular catchphrases in wrestling history. The Austin 3:16 t-shirt is WWE's best-selling shirt, and sales are still topping some charts today.

