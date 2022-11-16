Steve Austin should destroy possibly returning former WWE Champion in 30 seconds at WrestleMania 39, says legend

In case you missed it, rumors about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another big match at WrestleMania are running wild on the internet. Unsurprisingly, a long-awaited clash against CM Punk has emerged as a potential option. Ric Flair felt that Austin should convincingly defeat the former AEW World Champion if the match does happen.

If it wasn't obvious already, a recent picture pretty much confirmed that Punk is done with All Elite Wrestling following a messy backstage fight at All Out. There is even speculation on whether people within WWE want to work with the controversial star, as his future in the business remains uncertain.

However, Austin vs. Punk has been a showdown on many wishlists over the years, and fans would be thrilled to see them finally share the ring together. Here's how Ric Flair would book the match, as revealed on his To Be The Man podcast:

"If he wrestles CM Punk, he needs to beat him in 30 seconds. 30 seconds! Stone Cold and CM Punk, come on, give me a break," said Ric Flair. "Can't even mention their names in the same breath, please." [11:29 - 11:48]

Ric Flair specifically talked about Steve Austin and commended the WWE legend for keeping his body in optimum condition despite being away from the ring for so long.

The 3-time Royal Rumble winner had one of the most significant characters of the Attitude Era. Ric Flair added that Steve Austin would never miss the chance to portray his 'Stone Cold' persona for the masses.

"He always stays in good shape, Steve does. He doesn't look that much different from when he was; I mean, his body is still great, he looks good. Knowing his ego and knowing who he is, he will want to be Stone Cold, you know what I mean." [11:07 - 11:28]

Ric Flair says Steve Austin and Kevin Owens put on a fantastic match at WrestleMania 38

The multi-time world champion took the WWE Universe on a nostalgia trip at WrestleMania 38 last year as he wrestled his first official match for the promotion since 2003.

Steve Austin could not have asked for a better opponent as Kevin Owens ensured that he fulfilled his childhood dream by putting on a memorable match with his idol.

Steve Austin exceeded fan expectations in a 14-minute outing and worked a few dangerous spots even though the risk of his past neck injury loomed large over the contest. Ric Flair felt Austin and Owens knocked it out of the park with their in-ring performances at WrestleMania.

The Nature Boy would be all in to see another Stone Cold performance on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2023. Flair added:

"I think with Steve; he's like Edge maybe, maybe time and technology or whatever, his neck is healed. But Steve was hurt really bad. So to go out there and what he did with Kevin Owens was fantastic and a lot more than they anticipated but you know, for Steve to put on the tights and go out there and wrestle as Stone Cold, he would take a lot of pride in himself because he is a man's man." [10:35 - 11:06]

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's suggestion for Steve Austin vs. CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

