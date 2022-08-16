"One of the best tag teams on planet Earth" - Steve Austin is a huge fan of WWE duo (Exclusive)

Steve Austin believes WWE boasts one of the best tag teams in the wrestling business today.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline members have featured regularly on RAW and SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns over the last year.

Austin recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about several wrestling topics, including The Bloodline’s dominance:

“All those Samoans can work their a**es off. The Usos are just killing it. Jimmy and Jey, they were a tag team, but now they’re a tag team with an identity, with character. That whole thing, The Bloodline, they’re great as a unit, they’re all related, but Jimmy and Jey just in and of themselves as The Usos, they are a thing now and they’re a force to be reckoned with. They’re one of the best tag teams on planet Earth right now.” [7:04-7:50]

In the video above, Austin also discloses whether he “acknowledges” Reigns’ Tribal Chief persona.

How The Usos became WWE’s most dominant team

On July 18, 2021, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. At the time of writing, their lengthy reign with the titles has lasted 394 days.

Roman Reigns’ cousins also defeated Randy Orton and Riddle on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Since their unification victory, the 36-year-old twins have retained the titles against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Street Profits, and the Mysterios.

