Steve Austin comments on Hulk Hogan purposely disrespecting Randy Savage

Steve Austin believes Hulk Hogan purposely disrespected Randy Savage during his heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996.

Hogan, wrestling’s top babyface at the time, famously turned heel by hitting Savage with three leg drops at the end of the event. He then pretended to defeat his former tag team partner via pinfall while Scott Hall acted as a referee and counted to three.

Kevin Nash, who formed the nWo that day with Hogan and Hall, appeared on the latest episode of Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show. Austin explained that Hogan disrespected Savage by hardly putting any weight over his rival's body while covering him for the pretend pinfall.

“I was watching this with my guys before the show,” Austin said. “I said, ‘Hey, man, that’s disrespect. Am I right? Tell me about the cover. For some people, they don’t get this, but when you make a cover in that position it’s almost like, ‘Dude, you’re supposed to be here, and here I am with a little something extra.’ Am I right? Because I was watching with my guys. They said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said, ‘Dude, he’s too high [not close to Savage's body].’”

Hulk Hogan attacked Randy Savage after he is revealed as @SCOTTHALLNWO and @RealKevinNash's surprise partner at Bash at the Beach 1996! pic.twitter.com/1OS2cDsM1J — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019

Nash nodded and simply said “yeah” when Austin asked if Hulk Hogan's pinfall (01:30 in the tweet above) was disrespectful. He added that “there was never any heat lost” between Hogan and Savage.

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage’s off-screen feud

Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth, and Hulk Hogan

Various stories have been told throughout the years about Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage’s strained relationship behind the scenes.

The animosity between the former friends allegedly stemmed from Savage finding out that his ex-wife, Miss Elizabeth, had been staying at Hogan’s house. Hogan failed to tell Savage that Elizabeth – a friend of his ex-wife, Linda – stayed at his home, causing their friendship to deteriorate.

Savage passed away at the age of 58 in 2011 after suffering a heart attack. Having reconciled with Savage shortly before his death, Hogan inducted his former Mega Powers tag team partner into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

