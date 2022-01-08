"You guys stole the show tonight" – AEW star recalls the time Stone Cold Steve Austin complimented him despite being in the main event

Matt Hardy recently revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was a fan of The Hardy Boyz's ladder match against Edge & Christian at WWE No Mercy 1999. Hardy stated that the WWE Hall of Famer even shared a beer with them.

Stone Cold Steve Austin unsuccessfully challenged Triple H in an Anything Goes Match for the WWE Championship in the main event of No Mercy 1999. However, the match between the two legends wasn't the most talked-about from the show. The ladder match between The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian was right in the middle of the card, and it was a show-stealer.

On the inaugural episode of Matt Hardy's new podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star recalled his experience of the event. He commented on the match and the reaction that all four members received from the locker room:

"When the match was over, I remember Mick Foley coming and congratulating us. Just the most genuine, heartfelt congratulations...he's a guy who made such a name doing death matches and taking crazy insane bumps and he saw us go out there and do this amazing match that was a breakthrough scenario as far as ladder matches go. The other person that really stands out to me is Stone Cold Steve Austin...Steve was obviously the hottest person in the industry at this time...He came up to us at the very end and says, "Oh guys, I gotta tell you, you can't lie about this one, you guys stole the show tonight." To get that love was mind-blowing."

You can check out the full inaugural episode of Matt Hardy's new podcast in the video below, where he talks about stories and incidents from No Mercy 1999:

Steve Austin also shared a beer with all four members of the ladder match

Hardy recalled that to further show his appreciation of the match, Stone Cold gave them each a beer and celebrated with them. Hardy said that Steve Austin was very encouraging of the new style of wrestling.

At No mercy 1999, Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy defeated Edge & Christian. Jeff & Matt, back then known as The New Brood, were accompanied by Gangrel. The match was for the managerial services of Terri Runnels and $100,000.

Edited by Abhinav Singh