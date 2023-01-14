Stone Cold Steve Austin should bring back his legendary attire if he returns to the ring for another match, according to former WWE Superstar EC3.

In April 2022, Austin wrestled for the first time in 19 years when he defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu bout at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Famer wore his classic "Austin 3:16" shirt and jean shorts for the match.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 said Austin should wear black trunks and his signature vest if the latest return rumors are true:

"Now that he did it [WrestleMania 38], dude, he's gotta come out, black trunks, double brace, boots, pop that vest on. I think that probably gave him the confidence and possibly the bug. Because, let's be honest, the current wrestling product is probably not giving him the bug. Damn, there's nothing like that reaction. I've never had it in front of 80,000 people, so I can only imagine how gratifying it is and how impossible it is to chase anything else but that once you have it." [10:06 – 10:39]

In the video above, EC3 and former WWE writer Vince Russo discuss the possibility of Roman Reigns facing Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

EC3 reflects on Steve Austin's WWE retirement

In 2003, serious knee and neck injuries forced Steve Austin to retire from in-ring competition after his WrestleMania 19 loss to The Rock.

In EC3's opinion, The Texas Rattlesnake would have continued to be a top star for many years had it not been for injuries:

"If it wasn't for the neck and how bad fusions were at the time and so unproven (…) If someone tried to fuse my neck, there's no way. But he had five more years at least at a super high level. I think he broke down so much at the end too just because he was run ragged, that schedule, and how much he worked, and all the injuries he went through." [10:53 – 11:18]

EC3 added that WWE's hectic schedule also played a part in Austin's full-time career ending early. In the 1990s, the wrestling icon regularly competed in more than 100 matches per year.

Should Steve Austin wear his old attire again if he returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

