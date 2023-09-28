Steve Austin reacts as female WWE star releases intense training footage ahead of massive match

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 38, but he keeps track of the current WWE product and its most significant matches. Ahead of Bayley's upcoming clash against Charlotte, Steve Austin reacted to The Role Model's training footage, in which she wore the legend's merchandise.

As announced, Charlotte Flair and Bayley will have a singles match on the next SmackDown episode, and while there aren't any major stakes, the longtime rivals will be battling for respect and possible bragging rights as being the top contender on the blue brand.

Bayley is extremely focused on the task at hand and put out a few posts on her Instagram Stories of her workout sessions before SmackDown.

The former Women's Champion was seen sporting shorts with the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin skull on it, and she made sure the Hall of Famer knew about it.

The Texas Rattlesnake acknowledged Bayley's efforts and put her over for "repping the old school." Bayley also seemed thrilled about facing one of her oldest adversaries again, whom she's been wrestling with and against for a decade, as you can view below:

"Bayley reppin' the old school...💀👍", wrote Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Screenshots from Bayley's Instagram Stories.

How did Bayley welcome WWE's newest signing?

One of the biggest developments in professional wrestling has been WWE announcing Jade Cargill as its latest acquisition.

Bayley, who is amongst the most active stars on social media, took the opportunity to welcome the former AEW wrestler. Bayley stayed in character as she requested Cargill to watch how she broke down the "cheating, nosey, idiot" Charlotte Flair on the next SmackDown episode.

Bayley also called herself the "Tree of Life" in WWE, a bold claim that many other talents, especially the babyfaces, would take offense to.

Jade Cargill had an epic response to Bayley's tweet as she alluded to hearing good things about the veteran WWE star from her former AEW colleagues. You can check out Jade's reaction right here.

When do you think Jade Cargill will debut on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

